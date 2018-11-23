Read: Interview of MD of Aegon Life Insurance Company

Vineet Arora, MD and CEO, Aegon Life Insurance Company

The Job

I love the fact that customers are the centre of our universe. We are in the business of providing protection financially which helps families tide over difficult times. There is not much to hate in my job except that I believe we can do much more, and when the pace is not fast enough it leads to some frustration.

The Weekdays

I am up before 6 am. I love spending early mornings with my family before the kids leave for school. This is followed by some exercise — either a short run, gym or cycling — which keeps me energised and calm through the day. An early start sets me up for the day and I am usually in office by 9 am. This gives me enough time to settle down and finish some pending work before the meetings start. I like to interact with my teams, find solutions and exchange ideas. I love meeting positive, solution-oriented people and hate meeting negative people who externalise problems. I try to be home for dinner with family.

The Weekend

My weekends are for family and friends, although sometimes spent in office. I like swimming, playing squash with my children, catching up with friends and even cooking. These revive me and help me unwind.

The Toys

I am an outdoor person; I don’t believe in gadget dependence.

The Logos

I like quality stuff but I am not very brand loyal. If I like a product and its quality, the brand really does not matter.

— As told to Sapna Nair