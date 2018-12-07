Read: Interview of CMD of Numero Uno

December 7, 2018

The job is more like a passion for me.

There is absolutely nothing I hate about it.

Narinder Singh Dhingra, Chairman & Managing Director, Numero Uno

The Job

I am a products person. I love to create products with different kinds of fabric. Denim is my favourite fabric to work with. The job is more like a passion for me. I get to work with creative people day in and day out, which is also one of my favourite things about the job. There is absolutely nothing I hate about it.

The Weekdays

I believe in waking up early and getting things done. Every morning I head to the gym, catch the morning news and then look forward to being at the Numero Uno Studio. Each day is different than the other, comprising meetings with the product team to decide which new product to create for the consumer, getting involved with the sales team to achieve targets, discussing marketing ideas and so on.

The Weekend

During the weekend, I enjoy spending time at the farm. I love being with nature, growing seasonal vegetables, fruits and flowers. The weekend is all about relaxing, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The Toys

My mobile phone is my favourite gadget. I cannot do without it. I also love to splurge on music systems since I enjoy good music.

The Logos

Although I am an outright Numero Uno loyalist, I also like the Double RL brand for apparels and the ECCO brand for shoes.

As told to Sapna Nair

