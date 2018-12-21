Read interview of CEO of ShopClues

Sanjay Sethi, Co-founder & CEO, ShopClues

The Job

I love the adrenaline rush that comes from the fast-paced environment of a start-up. I look forward to the camaraderie that inevitably develops when a bunch of people come together to achieve a common vision against seemingly impossible odds. I just love the fight, the uncertainty of outcome, and the adventure. What I am not crazy about is writing or reviewing policies — it is a chore for me. I don’t look forward to ‘meet and greet’ type of meetings that I feel don’t add value, or energy draining busy work like meeting ‘officials’, photo shoots, etc.

The Weekdays

Most weekdays begin at 7 am; I am in office by 9 am. I have an hour-long commute which, on most days, I pass by talking to my children, reading an audio book or watching TED-Ed or other informational videos. Once at work, there is a lot of variability in my schedule — client meetings, investor meetings, discussions with business and operating teams, meetings with sellers, going through customer calls, e-mails and taking corrective action. I love spending time with the product and technology teams. But I don’t look forward to audit meetings, compliance, legal, etc.

The Weekend

I get up very late, have brunch and sleep again. I catch up on reading and some hobbies. I talk to my girls, help them with their projects or do my own DIY stuff in electronics. I try to meet friends for lunch on Sundays if possible.

The Toys

I have a toolbox for tinkering that has soldering irons, wires, diodes, etc. For work, I can’t do without my phone and laptop. I do all my reading via audio books, play word games on the phone, pay bills, keep in touch with folks, and watch news and entertainment on the phone. On weekends the phone is replaced by a laptop.

The Logos

My favourite clothing brands are Columbia and The North Face. My closet consists of four to five exact same cargo pants, white socks, a pair of comfortable sports shoes and t-shirts. I am an Apple loyalist.

— As told to Sapna Nair