Read interview of CEO of ShopClues

By: | Published: December 21, 2018 1:11 AM

I love the adrenaline rush that comes from the fast-paced environment of a start-up. I look forward to the camaraderie that inevitably develops when a bunch of people come together to achieve a common vision against seemingly impossible odds.

Sanjay Sethi, Co-founder & CEO, ShopClues

The Job
I love the adrenaline rush that comes from the fast-paced environment of a start-up. I look forward to the camaraderie that inevitably develops when a bunch of people come together to achieve a common vision against seemingly impossible odds. I just love the fight, the uncertainty of outcome, and the adventure. What I am not crazy about is writing or reviewing policies — it is a chore for me. I don’t look forward to ‘meet and greet’ type of meetings that I feel don’t add value, or energy draining busy work like meeting ‘officials’, photo shoots, etc.

The Weekdays
Most weekdays begin at 7 am; I am in office by 9 am. I have an hour-long commute which, on most days, I pass by talking to my children, reading an audio book or watching TED-Ed or other informational videos. Once at work, there is a lot of variability in my schedule — client meetings, investor meetings, discussions with business and operating teams, meetings with sellers, going through customer calls, e-mails and taking corrective action. I love spending time with the product and technology teams. But I don’t look forward to audit meetings, compliance, legal, etc.

The Weekend
I get up very late, have brunch and sleep again. I catch up on reading and some hobbies. I talk to my girls, help them with their projects or do my own DIY stuff in electronics. I try to meet friends for lunch on Sundays if possible.

The Toys
I have a toolbox for tinkering that has soldering irons, wires, diodes, etc. For work, I can’t do without my phone and laptop. I do all my reading via audio books, play word games on the phone, pay bills, keep in touch with folks, and watch news and entertainment on the phone. On weekends the phone is replaced by a laptop.

The Logos
My favourite clothing brands are Columbia and The North Face. My closet consists of four to five exact same cargo pants, white socks, a pair of comfortable sports shoes and t-shirts. I am an Apple loyalist.

— As told to Sapna Nair

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Read interview of CEO of ShopClues
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition