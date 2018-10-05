Read interview of CEO of Myntra-Jabong

Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong

The Job

The e-commerce industry is fast growing and dynamic, hence there is a constant need for innovation and problem solving which I absolutely enjoy. What excites me is the motivation to disrupt fashion. I truly believe it can be done across the value chain: how you build brands, how you offer services, etc. I also enjoy mentoring my younger colleagues, seeing them progress and develop over time.

The Weekdays

I wake up between 4-5 am, which is also my thinking hour and I usually plan long term during this period. Once in office, I first talk to my assistant about my schedule for the day. The most productive time of the day for me is usually the morning — I try and close all important meetings before 2 pm. I also try and do at least two-three external meetings.

The Weekend

I love spending time with my three daughters. I also enjoy walking our two dogs. I also try to find some time to read, host people over wine at home and workout at office or Cubbon Park two-three times a week.

The Toys

I can’t do without my iPhone.

The Logos

Uniqlo is one of my favourite brands.

— As told to Ananya Saha