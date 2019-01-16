Read fine print in home loan contract for hidden charges: Chaitali Dutta

Published: January 16, 2019 1:26 AM

If you have availed loan on a floating rate basis, with the change in MCLR/ erstwhile bank PLR, interest rate should be reset automatically.

home loan, real estate sector, real estate industryIt is the depositors who need to be aware of the risks involved and take a decision accordingly.

By Chaitali Dutta

Why do I have to pay the bank some money every time when I request them to reduce the interest rate on my loan?

– Uday Gaurav

If you have availed loan on a floating rate basis, with the change in MCLR/ erstwhile bank PLR, interest rate should be reset automatically. However, some banks have clauses inserted in the fine print of the arrangement letter, which allows them to charge this fee. At the time of sanction of the loan, the relief of getting the loan cheque is paramount and many a time we overlook to read through the clauses in the papers we are signing.

I want to take a home loan for `50 lakh. I have been reading about the problems with NBFCs, so should I go to a bank for loan?

—Aditya Maheshwari

It is the depositors who need to be aware of the risks involved and take a decision accordingly. In contrast, for a home loan, the NBFC is parting with the funds (by giving the cheque to the builder), you, being the borrower, will be repaying the loan. The risk of repayment always lies with the borrower.

Is it compulsory to take insurance with a home loan? If so, what kind of insurance should I take—life or general insurance?

—Dhruv Agarwal

Ideally both. The life cover is required as you do not want the family to be burdened with repayment of the loan, if something happens to you. The amount should be equivalent to the loan amount. The general insurance is for the property to ensure against natural calamities, fire and terrorism. The property being the security to the bank, usually the bank will ask you to get this cover as well.

I had taken a negligible amount as bank loan to buy a property and am playing the EMI. Now I have done the registration of the flat and the bank has taken the original registration papers. Can it do like that?

—L K Khaty

For the bank to give the loan amount cheque, they need security. Home loan is a securitised loan. In India, this is done by way of equitable mortgage (EM) of the property. The EM is done by physical handing over of the property papers and in some states, EM is registered as well. In case of a default in payment, the bank has the right to take possession and sell the property to foreclose the loan.

The writer is founder, AZUKE Personal Finance Advisory. Website: www.azukefinance.com. Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Read fine print in home loan contract for hidden charges: Chaitali Dutta
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition