Reaching out to the hinterland – Audi rolls out mobile terminal tour 2018

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, on Friday announced the roll-out of the Audi Mobile Terminal tour for 2018. Introduced in 2015, the terminal is a fully functional mobile showroom. The company said it will visit 20 cities this year, starting with Agra on July 14-15.

“Reaching out to the Indian hinterland is one of our focus areas, as customers in tier 1 and tier 2 cities exhibit rising aspirations for luxury cars and expect similar luxury experience offered as standard. Making the brand available and accessible for these customers is vital for us as we are witnessing increasing contribution to volumes from these cities”, said Rahil Ansari, the head of Audi India. “The mobile terminal takes the Audi brand right to the customer doorstep”.

Among other things, it has a car on display, Audi Exclusive elements and a lounge. It is also a hub for conducting test drives, enquiries, new bookings and after-sales support. The company said over 6,000 customers have visited the Audi Mobile Terminal since 2015.