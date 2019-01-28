RCom’s GCX at risk of default; here’s why Fitch downgraded this Anil Ambani group company

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 2:42 PM

Fitch Ratings on Monday downgraded RCom-backed Global Cloud Xchange’s (GCX) long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'CC’ from 'CCC'.

Rating shock: Fitch cuts India growth forecast to 7.2%

Fitch Ratings on Monday downgraded RCom-backed Global Cloud Xchange’s (GCX) long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC’. The global agency also cut the ratings of undersea-cable provider’s $350 million 7 per cent senior secured notes to ‘CCC’ from ‘B-‘ due on August 1 this year.

“GCX has poor access to capital, due to the default and break-up of its parent, Reliance Communications Limited (Rcom),” Fitch Ratings said. The default appears to be in sight on account of  the delay in RCom’s exit from Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) plan due to the ongoing legal issues and reluctance of investors to offer fresh debt, it also said.

Also read: Yet to choose your DTH, cable TV channels? Hurry up! Services may get disrupted from 1 February

“We believe that a prospective acquirer may be unwilling to buy GCX as long as its defaulted parent remains in the SDR process in India,” it noted.

Anil Ambani-owned RCom, in December 2017, had announced an asset-monetisation plan under which it talked about making exit from the SDR plan with a zero write-off to lenders. The company had also said that it would pare the debt by monetising its wireless business and selling land parcels at Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC).

“Only a binding sale agreement to a stronger shareholder or a definitive agreement for new debt would be positive for the ratings,” Fitch also said.

Even though GCX’s management is mulling options to refinance the bonds, company may face challenges in doing this, the rating agency also said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. RCom’s GCX at risk of default; here’s why Fitch downgraded this Anil Ambani group company
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition