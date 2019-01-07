RCom-Ericsson case: SC seeks Anil Ambani’s response on contempt petition

The court, thereafter, directed Anil Ambani’s firm to deposit a demand draft worth Rs 118 crore in the registry, the report added.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Reliance Communications (RCom) Chairman Anil Ambani and others on Ericsson’s contempt petition over non-payment of dues, news agency PTI reported. A response was sought by a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman from Anil Ambani and others in four weeks, the news agency also reported.anil ambani, reliance communications, reliance, ericsson, ericsson-rcom, rcom dues, ericsson in supreme court

Even as counsels appearing for RCom asked the top court to accept Rs 118 crore towards outstanding dues to Ericsson India to establish its bonafide, Ericsson rejected the offer and said the company should deposit the entire outstanding amount worth Rs 550 crore, PTI also reported.

On Sunday, RCom had accused the Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer and its operational creditor Ericsson of seeking media trial over clearance of dues. The company had also said that such a move may put in risk the interest of the secured lenders.

“It is deeply regrettable that Ericsson is attempting a trial by media and sensationalising issues, as evidenced in recent media reports”, PTI had reported citing a statement by RCom spokesperson.

Earlier on Friday, Ericsson India had asked for an initiation of contempt proceedings against Anil Ambani from Supreme Court for allegedly not abiding by its order to clear the outstanding dues.

RCom, however, maintained its commitment towards clearing Ericsson’s dues worth Rs 550 crore from the sale of spectrum of Rs 975 crore to Reliance Jio.