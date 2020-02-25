RCom CoC to meet on March 2 to vote on resolution plan

The Anil Ambani-led company had put all of its assets on sale, including 122 MHz of spectrum, its tower business, optical fibre network and data centres.

The committee of creditors (CoC) of Reliance Communications (RCom) will meet again on March 2 for voting on resolution plan as boards of the banks are yet to approve it individually, sources close to development told FE.

The CoC held a meeting on Monday to discuss the resolution plan of the beleaguered telecom company, however, voting could not take place as the lenders, including lead creditor State Bank of India (SBI), are yet to take respective board approval on it.

RCom’s assets had received bids from Reliance Jio and UV Asset Reconstruction Company (UVARC). The CoC had declared Reliance Jio and UVARC as H1 bidders for different assets of the company. UVARC had bid for spectrum, real estate, and enterprise and data centre business of RCom, while Reliance Jio had bid for tower and fibre assets.

UVARC is learnt to have placed a bid of around Rs 14,700 crore, while Reliance Jio has made an offer of Rs 4,700 crore for the tower and fibre assets of Reliance Infratel. RCom’s secured debt is estimated to be around Rs 33,000 crore. SBI is the lead lender and has an exposure of Rs 4,700 crore to RCom.

The Anil Ambani-led company had put all of its assets on sale, including 122 MHz of spectrum, its tower business, optical fibre network and data centres. As per earlier order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the CoC had to complete the RCom insolvency process by January 10 but it sought extension in deadline.

As per the latest directive by the court, the resolution needs to be completed by March 10. The CoC is expected to complete voting on resolution plan by March 4 to file with NCLT, keeping deadline. RCom is under insolvency process since June 18, 2019, working under resolution professional Anish Narayan.