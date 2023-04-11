RCap lenders postpone e-auction ‘indefinitely’

The lenders to debt-laden Reliance Capital (RCap) have indefinitely postponed the second e-auction, slated to be held on Tuesday, as the bidders have sought certainty in the process, with the Supreme Court yet to give a final order.

Further, the committee of creditors (CoC) also needed more time to ensure that resolution plans are compliant with the insolvency regulations.

“The auctions will not be held tomorrow, while a new date has not yet been finalised. It would now be conducted after one or two weeks, or by the end of this month. Earlier, the prospective resolution applicants (bidders) had also sought an extension to the second e-auction deadline,” a source close to the development said.

The CoC wants all the resolution plans to be compliant with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the request for resolution plan (RFRP) rules before the e-auction commences. This is to avoid further delays as at the time of the first auction held on December 21, many of the plans were found to be non-compliant.

The bidders have also asked for a “certainty” as the process had overshot its deadline long back due to compliance issues and legal tangles. As there will be no further negotiations after this round of auction, the bidders also wanted the CoC to ensure that there are no “glitches”, including errors and non-compliance issues, in the bidding process.

Separately, on Monday, the administrator moved an application before the National Company Law Tribunal’s Mumbai bench, seeking an extension till the end of May for completion of the resolution process.

On April 7, RCap’s lenders had decided to postpone the resolution deadline, which was extended multiple times, to May end from April 16. Lenders were of the opinion that it would be difficult to wrap up the process within the current deadline.

In March, bidder Torrent Group moved the Supreme Court against the NCLAT’s order that had permitted holding an extended auction for the debt-laden firm. The Supreme Court is yet to give its final order, and it is slated to hear the matter only in August. “That’s at least five months away and there is still a lot of uncertainty in the process,” a source said.

RCap has been in insolvency since November 29, 2021, when the RBI superseded its board.