RBL Bank Q4 net profit jumps 39% on better NII, other income

The lender’s asset quality, however, remained unchanged quarter-on-quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of 1.38%. The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 65.3%, while the net NPA at 0.69% was 3 bps lower than in Q3FY19.
Private-sector lender RBL Bank on Thursday reported a 38.8% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 247 crore in Q4FY19 due to better net interest income (NII) and other income.
However, provisions grew 77% y-o-y to Rs 200 crore on account of credit card write-offs made by the bank. “The majority of our retail business growth comes from our credit card business and whenever there is a default we make a 100% provision,” Vishwavir Ahuja, MD, RBL Bank, said.
The lender’s asset quality, however, remained unchanged quarter-on-quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of 1.38%. The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 65.3%, while the net NPA at 0.69% was 3 bps lower than in Q3FY19.
RBL’s profits were led by a healthy increase in the interest income which grew 47.6% y-o-y to `738 crore and a 31% y-o-y increase in non-interest income, driven by an increase in the core-fee income from the growing credit card customer base, the management said. Core fee income grew 43% y-o-y to `409 crore, accounting for 93% of the non-interest income.
Pre-provisioning profit grew 46% y-o-y to `560 crore and net interest margins were at 4.2%, a 25 bps increase over the previous year and is at an all-time high.
Total advances as at the end of Q4FY19 stood at `54,308 crore, up 35% y-o-y and grew 9% q-o-q from `49,892 crore.
The bank’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 13.46% under Basel 3 against 15.33% in the year-ago period. The minimum CAR under Basel 3 norms stands at 8%.
Total deposits rose 33% y-o-y to `58,394 crore. The current accounts savings accounts (CASA) deposits grew by 37% y-o-y, while the CASA ratio improved marginally to 24.98% in Q4FY19 against 24.32% in the previous quarter.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.