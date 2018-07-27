RBI Circular: Government to favour relief to power producers at Allahabad High Court

The RBI’s February circular stipulates a one-day default rule on term loans, which mandates treating a borrower who misses repayments as a defaulter the very next day.

The government will root for some relief to stressed power projects from the central bank’s February 12 circular, which stipulates time-bound resolution of bad assets, when the Allahabad High Court next hears a case filed by the power players on August 2. The Centre could suggest an extension of the reference date fixed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for starting the resolution of the first set of stressed asset cases by 6-12 months from March 1, 2018, banking sources told FE.

While the government could once again argue in favour of giving banks one year instead of six months from the date of default by an entity to invoke insolvency proceedings against it, given the RBI’s opposition to any such relaxation earlier, it could ask for the extension of the reference date in that case, said the sources. However, a final stance of the government is still being worked out and would be ready by the end of this month.

A fifth of Rs 10.3 lakh crore gross non-performing assets in the banking system belong to the power sector.

The power ministry feels implementing the RBI’s directive within the stipulated time-frame would be “impractical” and could deal a deadly blow to the industry. It believes no step should be taken that would potentially threaten the demand-supply situation in power in the coming years, said a source.

The RBI’s February circular stipulates a one-day default rule on term loans, which mandates treating a borrower who misses repayments as a defaulter the very next day. It requires banks to finalise a resolution plan in case of a default on large accounts of Rs 2,000 crore or more within 180 days (irrespective of sectors), failing which insolvency proceedings will have to be invoked against the defaulter. Since the deadline for the resolution of the first set of such cases is end-August, power producers have been seeking urgent relief.

The power players have argued that most of the factors that have caused the bad loans to pile up are beyond their control, including irregular payments from electricity distribution companies, shortage in fuel supplies and regulators delay in raising power tariffs.

The finance ministry has already submitted its report on this issue with the power ministry, a senior official said. The power ministry is expected to work out the government’s final stance on this issue by the end of this month.

The RBI has already refused to give any special relief to the power sector from its circular, partly due to apprehension that any such move could spur demand for similar relief from other sectors. It also wants to ensure a behavioural change in the credit culture to infuse more discipline in both lenders and borrowers.

Earlier this month, the Allahabad High Court refused to stay the RBI circular but added that until the case is heard, no coercive action would be taken against power producers that have petitioned against the circular on fears it might lead to insolvency proceedings being initiated against a large number of stressed projects.

The finance ministry held a stakeholders’ meeting last month after being instructed by the HC to see if the matter could be resolved.