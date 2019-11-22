RBI appoints 3-member advisory panel for DHFL

IDFC First Bank's Non-Executive Chairman Rajiv Lall, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Managing Director and Chief Executive N S Kannan, and mutual funds' association AMFI's Chief Executive N S Venkatesh would be part of the panel, an official statement said.
The Reserve Bank on Friday constituted a three-member panel to advise the administrator of DHFL, ahead of formally moving for resolution of the troubled mortgage lender under the insolvency law. IDFC First Bank’s Non-Executive Chairman Rajiv Lall, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s Managing Director and Chief Executive N S Kannan, and mutual funds’ association AMFI’s Chief Executive N S Venkatesh would be part of the panel, an official statement said.
Also read| Lenders brace for possible $5 billion DHFL writeoff
On Monday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded DHFL’s board and placed the company under an administrator in the wake of governance issues and severe liquidity crisis which had led to a string of defaults. Indian Overseas Bank’s former managing director R Subramaniakumar was appointed as the administrator.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.