Raymond’s gross debt increases 24.5% y-o-y to Rs 2,260 crore

The gross debt of diversified group Raymond increased 24.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,260 crore in Q2FY19, resulting in interest costs going up by 20.6% year-on-year to Rs 45.16 crore, impacting the company’s performance.

Analysts said higher interest costs and smaller cash flows are causes for concerns. Analysts at Emkay wrote debt and interest costs of the company increased in the quarter — a negative which has resulted in a 12-14% cut in FY19-20 earnings per share estimates by the brokerage.

The Raymond stock has lost 10% over the last three months. On Wednesday, the stock closed at `751.75, up 0.66%.

The company has also given a cautious guidance for Q3FY19. Sanjay Bahl, group chief financial officer, said on a conference call that the consumer sentiment will remain modest in Q3FY19. “Blended sales growth across our retail formats was 3% in the last quarter. We are expecting high single-digit revenue growth and EBITDA margin improvement by 100 basis points over previous year,” Bahl said.

The company’s revenue from branded textiles was at Rs 884 crore, higher by 15% year-on-year, led by a 14% growth in the suiting business and 17% in the shirting business. Sales from the branded apparel segment were at Rs 484 crore, up 15%, driven by strong performance in multi-brand outlets along with growth in Raymond and Parx brands supported by new customer segments, the company said.

Raymond’s store roll out plan was in line with the strategy of an asset-light expansion, with the majority of new stores being based on the franchise model. In Q2FY19, the company added 60 new stores, including 38 mini-The Raymond Shop and closed 14 stores.

Almost all the new stores added are franchised and 10 stores are under renovation at present.

The company as on September 30 had 1,282 stores operational across all formats, covering 2.2 million square feet of retail space. In Q2FY18, the company had 1,142 stores operational in the country comprising 2.07 million sq ft.

Raymond reported a 5% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 65.20 crore in Q2FY19 because of a net revenue growth of 16% year-on-year to Rs 1,876 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 35% to Rs 214 crore. The EBITDA margin was 11.4%, compared with 9.8% in Q2FY17. Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director, said: “The initiatives that we have undertaken in recent past are yielding strong results. However, we are expecting the consumer sentiments to remain modest due to rising inflation and low weddings in Q3. We expect the sentiment to improve towards the end of the Q3, led by the wedding season in first half of calendar year 2019.”