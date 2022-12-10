Raymond Realty completes 3 towers in maiden project two years ahead of RERA timeline

Raymond Realty, business conglomerate Raymond Group’s real estate venture, has completed the first three towers under its maiden project two years ahead of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) timeline.

“This is the only project in India that is getting delivered ahead of RERA deadline, which was achieved despite headwinds such as the pandemic and escalation of raw material prices among others,” Raymond Group chairman and managing director Gautam Hari Singhania said.

Raymond Realty has nearly 6 million square feet of area under construction, which the company expects to complete within the next 24 months.

Ten X Habitat, which has nearly 14 acres under development, was launched in March 2019. It comprises 10 high-rise towers (42 floors), with nearly 4.4 million sq ft under development.

Out of total 10 towers, 900 flats in three towers of Ten X Habitat are ready for possession on Saturday.

Raymond Realty, which had bagged a redevelopment project in Bandra, would also look at similar projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority region in the city.