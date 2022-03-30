Raviz, Leela tie up for two hotels in Kerala

Raviz Hotels and Resorts, a part of RP Group, said on Tuesday it has signed a hotel management agreement with the Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts for its Kovalam and Ashtamudi properties.

The properties will be known as The Leela Kovalam, a Raviz Hotel, and The Leela Ashtamudi, a Raviz Hotel. The partnership will reintroduce the Kovalam property to the Leela portfolio.

All other RP Group resorts and hotels in India and West Asia will remain under the Raviz brand.

Group chairman B Ravi Pillai said, “It is a partnership for progress, and this collaboration will enhance innovation and further popularise the tourism destinations and its experiences in God’s Own Country, Kerala. This synergy will successfully curate the experiences that showcase the true nature of Kerala’s culture, winning the hearts of travellers and enthusiasts across the world.”

Anuraag Bhatnagar, chief operating officer of the Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, “We are delighted to reintroduce the Leela brand into Kerala as we welcome The Leela Kovalam, a Raviz Hotel, back into our fold and introduce The Leela Ashtamudi, a Raviz Hotel, a hidden gem into our portfolio. This expansion is in lockstep with the growing demand from the discerning global leisure traveller to experience meaningful and transformative journeys that are an authentic expression of a region’s beauty, heritage, cuisine and culture.”