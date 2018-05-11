Ravi Venkatesan quits Infosys as independent director; Nandan Nilekani has this to say

Infosys on Friday said that Ravi Venkatesan has resigned as a director of the company. (Image: Reuters)

IT giant Infosys on Friday said that Ravi Venkatesan has resigned as a director of the company. “Champion for driving social impact”, Ravi Venkatesan has been an independent director since 2011 and served briefly as co-Chairman before Nandan Nilekani became the chairman in August 2017.

Speaking of Ravi Venkatesan decision to step-down, Nandan Nilekani said, “Ravi has been a champion for driving social impact and it is desired to do more, that led to his request for stepping off the Board.” He said that Ravi Venkatesan had “pivotal contributions” to Infosys in a period of important transitions and towards a digital-first future.

“This passage is one that every entrepreneurial company faces eventually and I thank Ravi for his leadership in ensuring a successful transition. The Board will miss his passion, strategic insights, and personal warmth,” Nandan Nilekani said.

The company said that Ravi Venkatesan resigned with immediate effect to pursue “an exciting new opportunity”. Ravi Venkatesan said that he joined the company’s board when Infosys was beginning the complex journey of transitioning from founder-led to professional management.

“This was also a time of tectonic industry shifts. I am pleased that this mission has been accomplished. Infosys is strong, in good hands, and is gaining momentum. My seven years on the board have been exciting, rewarding and eventful. l feel fortunate to have been part of this extraordinary company at a seminal moment in its history and to have worked with so many fine colleagues on the Board and in management,” he added.