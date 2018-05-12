Ravi Venkatesan resigns as Infosys independent director

Infosys independent director and former co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan has resigned from the board of the company after seven years of service. (Reuters)

Infosys independent director and former co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan has resigned from the board of the company after seven years of service. According to a press release issued to the bourses, the Bengaluru-based company said Ravi Venkatesan, idependent director, has resigned as a director of the company with immediate effect to pursue an exciting new opportunity.Venkatesan has been an independent director since 2011. He had also served as co-chairman of the company from April 2017 during the tenure of former chairman R Seshasayee. His stint as the co-chairman was short: after the resignation of Seshasayee as the chairman in August last year, Venkatesan stepped down from the co-chairmanship and remained as an independent director.

As an independent director, he has served the company in various committees of the board, including nomination committee. “This passage is one that every entrepreneurial company faces eventually and I thank Ravi for his leadership in ensuring a successful transition. The Board will miss his passion, strategic insights, and personal warmth, but he will always remain a friend,” stated Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nikkani. During the tussle between the founders led by Narayana Murthy and the board, Venkatesan acted as a troubleshooter between the board, management and the founders.

Commenting on his resignation Venkatesan said, “I joined the Board at a time when Infosys was beginning the complex journey of transitioning from founder-led to professional management. This was also a time of tectonic industry shifts. I am pleased that this mission has been accomplished. Infosys is strong, in good hands, and is gaining momentum.” Prior to the role of Infosys independent director, he was the chairman of Microsoft India between 2004 and 2011 and helped build Microsoft India into Microsoft’s second-largest presence in the world.

Venkatesan is also founder and chairman of Social Venture Partners India, a partner at Unitus Seed Fund and a fund advisor at Kalaari Capital. Since August 2015, he is also serving as the chairman of the public sector lender Bank of Baroda.