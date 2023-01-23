RattanIndia Power loss widens to Rs 479 cr in Q3

scorecardresearch
Total expenses rose to Rs 1,411.05 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,243.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

Written by PTI
The consolidated net loss of the electricity producer stood at Rs 386.69 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as per a BSE filing. (File)

RattanIndia Power on Monday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 479.76 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net loss of the electricity producer stood at Rs 386.69 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as per a BSE filing.

Total income climbed to Rs 931.29 crore from Rs 857.15 crore a year ago.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 18:37 IST