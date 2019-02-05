Rating agencies downgrade various loan facilities of DHFL

The shares of DHFL have fallen sharply from the highs of Rs 610-plus a piece in mid-September on the back of tight liquidity conditions faced by the NBFC and HFC sector.

Troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation’s (DHFL) problems are getting complicated as the company’s outstanding securities have lost creditworthiness and have been downgraded by the rating agencies. CARE Ratings has put around Rs 1.2 lakh crore of the home financier’s bonds, deposits and loans raised from banks, mutual funds and insurers, among others, under ‘credit watch developing implications’.

However, CARE noted the downgrade is because of falling stock prices and rise in bond spreads which would mean higher borrowing cost, and pointed out that it remains positive on the company’s management, resource profile, capitalisation levels and asset quality.

The fall in stock price “has resulted in moderation in the financial flexibility of DHFL and its ability to maintain its competitive positioning and long-term growth prospects may be affected if the situation persists for considerable period,” CARE said in a report.

Apart from CARE, other agencies such as Crisil, Icra and Brickworks have also downgraded various debt taken by the company and have also put them under credit watch.

The shares of DHFL have fallen sharply from the highs of Rs 610-plus a piece in mid-September on the back of tight liquidity conditions faced by the NBFC and HFC sector. However, DHFL stock on Monday surged 4.17% to close at Rs 116.10 on BSE. Intra-day, it slumped 12.96% to Rs 97, its 52-week low.

On NSE, shares gained 3.86% to close at Rs 115.50. Matters became worse when Cobrapost.com, in a report, alleged that the promoters of the company have siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore.