Ratan Tata’s unfulfilled love story; former Tata Group chief tells why his relationship fell apart

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, is usually a low-key person who does not like to divulge details about his life. However, he made an exception recently and spilled beans about his heartbreaking love story and how he “almost got married”. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, the philanthropist said that he fell in love once in Los Angeles but could not marry his lady love. “It was in LA that I fell in love and almost got married,” he said. However, due to some family issues, he had to come back to India and his relationship didn’t flourish. I “thought that the person I wanted to marry would come to India with me, but because of the 1962 Indo-China war her parents weren’t okay with her making the move anymore, and the relationship fell apart,” he added.

On his childhood

Talking about his childhood days, he said that though his life was happy, his parents’ divorce posed some problems as it was unconventional at that time. His parents, Naval and Sooni Tata, divorced when he was only 10. Ratan Tata and his brother then lived with their grandmother Navajbai Tata, with whom he shares close affinity. The industrialist said that the values in him were instilled by his grandmother only and even now, he leads his life with those values. “Our grandmother taught us to retain dignity at all costs, a value that’s stayed with me until today,” he said.

On gaining independence for the first time

Ratan Tata is an alumnus of Cornell University in the United States where he studied mechanical engineering and then switched majors to finally graduate with a degree in architecture. It was at the advent of his college life that he first tasted independence. “I was finally my own, independent person in college,” he said.

The industrialist started his first job in an architecture firm right after college in LA. Ruminating about the same, Ratan Tata said: “I worked for two years. It was a great time — the weather was beautiful, I had my own car and I loved my job.”