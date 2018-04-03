Ratan Tata’s success mantra: Be leaders, not followers to build the future

Making a surprise visit to the Pune plant of Tata Motors after a gap of nearly five years, Ratan Tata reiterated that Tata Motors had tremendous spirit and capabilities. (Image: PTI)

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group called out to employees of Tata Motors “to be leaders, and not followers,” and reposed confidence in company’s abilities by saying that under Chandra’s and Guenter’s leadership, they will continue to build in the future. Making a surprise visit to the Pune plant of Tata Motors after a gap of nearly five years, Ratan Tata reiterated that Tata Motors had tremendous spirit and capabilities. “We should plan on being leaders and not followers. And we should get back the spirit that we had which I see today that anything we want to do, we will succeed in doing,” he said.

In the address, Rata Tata said that he was hurt when the company lost market share, and Tata Motors was viewed as a failing company. “It hurt me that we lost market share in the last four to five years and we became the company that the country looked at as a failing company,” adding that the company had achieved a lot. “I stand here today, and I’m happy to see the same spirit, that same do-ability is back together,” he said.

On similar lines, N Chandrasekaran said that he’s very confident of a turnaround in their domestic business. “If you look at the market cap of TML Group, actually there is no value which is accorded to the Tata Motors domestic business,” Chandra said, adding that he is very confident confident that it will change this year.

N Chandrasekaran observed that there was a tremendous change in mood in the company, as compared to 1 year ago. “Because anytime changing the curve is very very difficult, always, direction first, speed next, so the direction has changed,” he observed.

Guenter Butschek, the MD of Tata Motors said that the Turnaround is a continuous process. “We delivered effectively in CV domestic, and while continuing this strong performance in CV, we also need to ensure a similar uptick in performance for our passenger vehicle business, thereby ensuring that PV becomes financially self-sustainable.”