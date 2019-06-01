Ratan Tata says Prof Lord Bhattacharyya was visionary as well as a doer

Prof Lord SK Bhattacharyya’s strategy and vision for engineering and manufacturing excellence remains relevant to India’s global competitiveness, according to tributes paid to him at a memorial function, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Mumbai on Friday.

“In his lifetime, he did what many in their lifetime would like to do — he made a difference. We will come and go but the motivation and the idea of innovation that he created will live on,” said Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus, Tata Sons, during the memorial.

“Kumar stood by me and encouraged me when I took up the risky idea of manufacturing a car in India, and it was because of his support that the first Tata car, Indica, came to be,” he added.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, noted that Prof Lord Bhattacharyya had long been associated with the Tata Group and his contribution to the manufacturing sector, the automotive sector and to forging relationships with the UK had been magnanimous. “He came across as a person who was a visionary and a doer at the same time, vision along with implementation”, Chandrasekaran said.

CII’s collaboration with Bhattacharyya started almost three decades back when Tarun Das and he had created the CII Centre for Manufacturing Excellence and ever since it has been a wonderful journey,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII.

Professor Kumar had a deep involvement and love for creating transformation in the manufacturing industry in India, according to Jamshyd N Godrej, chairman and managing director, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company.

Prof Bhattacharyya, founder and chairman of WMG at University of Warwick, recently passed away in the UK. He had a strong influence on India’s manufacturing companies in the economic liberalisation period. Known for contributing to the Tata Group’s major overseas acquisitions such as Jaguar Land Rover and Corus, Prof Bhattacharyya helped many Indian companies go global.

“Our relationship went far beyond the work, involving the British-India partnership and WMG, to a personal friendship. Kumar and I shared pleasure and pain together,” said Tarun Das, chairman of the Institute of Economic Growth and former mentor at CII.

The memorial also saw Malini Bhattacharyya, the youngest daughter of Prof Kumar, addressing the audience and sharing a personal view of his life. “He taught us to be independent thinkers and resilient from a young age. While every daughter thinks that her father knows everything, in my case it was probably that he did know everything”.