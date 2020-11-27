Ratan Tata on TCS founder FC Kohli: He defined vision for ‘outstandingly successful’ TCS

He said the early vision played an important role in creating the "outstandingly successful" global IT company that TCS has become.
Tata said Kohli was driven in recent years to use technology to enable literacy to those who have not been fortunate enough to receive formal education.
Industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday mourned the demise of IT industry doyen Faqir Chand Kohli, crediting him with defining the vision for growth of TCS, which is now the biggest software exporter of India.
“Faqir Kohli formed and led Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) from its founding days. He guided the company in its early years and defined the vision for its growth,” Tata said in a statement.