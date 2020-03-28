Ratan Tata joins Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra to fight coronavirus; Tata Group pledges Rs 500 crore

Tata group companies will together put Rs 500 crore towards the coronavirus relief fund.

Ratan Tata-led Tata Group of companies is the latest to join the fight against coronavirus distress. Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and the Tata group companies will together put Rs 500 crore towards the coronavirus relief fund, chairman Ratan Tata announced in an Instagram post on Saturday. The fund will be utilized for providing protective equipment to medical personnel, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to ramp up testing in the country and setting up treatment facilities for those who have already caught the virus. The group has also said that it will train health workers and general public to empower them against coronavirus.

“Urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID 19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face,” Ratan Tata said announcing the relief fund. In the past as well, Ratan Tata has joined several causes for the betterment of the society.

In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus and the threat that the disease poses to healthcare workers, several other industrialists have come out to support people during these testing times. Anand Mahindra of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group had earlier offered to provide Mahindra resorts as care facilities for those infected. The Mahindra Group is also working on making available ventilators which are crucial to the healthcare of those infected. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani had also earlier announced that the company has set up isolation centers, a hospital and has donated Rs 5 crore to the Maharashtra government’s relief fund. Several FMCG companies such as ITC, HUL, RB, and Godrej have also pledged material and monetary aid to help the government.

Meanwhile, the cases of coronavirus have crossed 900 mark in the country and have claimed 20 lives so far. India has been put under a 21-day lockdown to prevent mass spread of the virus.