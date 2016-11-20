Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry row: From ‘dolt’ to ‘daft’, Suhel Seth in Twitter rant against The Economist journo Stanley Pignal

Suhel Seth did not take kindly to the journo blaming Ratan Tata for the strife that is hurting the Tata Group companies. (Twitter/@suhelseth)

Marketing consultant Suhel Seth, known for his crackling turn of phrase, has taken umbrage at an article in The Economist on the ongoing Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry controversy in Tata Group that was penned by its correspondent in India Stanley Pignal which even suggested that Ratan should ‘get a grip’. Seth did not take kindly to the journo blaming Ratan Tata for the strife that is hurting the Tata Group companies. A furious Seth not just lambasted the correspondent but also blasted the publication for being ‘economical’ with truth and even accused it of looking to push a certain ‘agenda’. He went further than that and even hurled abuses at the journo. The entire spat, driven mostly by Seth hmself, was carried out in public sphere on Twitter. Pignal refused to react to the rant after the after the initial few tweets. Check out the blow by blow account as Seth tore into the publication and its scribe here – he even invoked British Raj analogies to put them both down:

The Economist is sadly always economical with the truth and the dolt of a writer has always had an agenda

No. And I am not a typical colonial Journo like you who sells his soul. And listen STANLEY try this on someone you can bully. Not me!

By the way @suhelseth can you confirm if you are a paid advisor to any party in the Tata story? Speaking on behalf of anyone?

Some of these colonial journos come to our country, abuse everything from the air to our people to our values and believe we must run scared

The goddamn @TheEconomist has always followed an anti-India agenda with purpose! STANLEY Pingal is their rep. Bloody joke! — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) November 18, 2016

And listen @spignal, we in India don’t have to be paid to have conviction! We believe and we speak! Must be unique to a colonial lad!

Some of these journos from the so called foreign publications drink every evening for free, go for long walks and talk about air quality!

Hey @spignal it’s November 18, 2016. Not 1942. We don’t give a toss about you. Stay here for freebies. No one takes you seriously — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) November 18, 2016

This little sad boy @spignal writes an article which is totally biased and believes the world will trust him! Rogue.

@suhelseth just to be crystal clear, you are confirming that you are not/have not been paid by Tata/RNTata/related entities?

Yes! You’re English! Can’t you understand the language you silly dolt????

And do me a favour! Go grab a free drink at some colonial club and leave India alone you agenda lad

And finally @spignal the only half good thing about your name is the Assocation with chips!

@suhelseth my question was badly worded (can you confirm) so your response (no) was ambiguous. It was reported you were, but may be wrong.

You are as wrong as Mountbatten and Cripps were about India. I am on no payroll unlike you!

So @suhelseth denies being a Tata PR on Twitter, but claims to be a Tata PR advisor on his website? OK then! Time for fresh vitriol, Suhel.

It is an error! I don’t manage my site! @Farrhad manages it and it is clearly not updated! And I am not into PR! Into marketing!

18. SUHEL SETH ‏@suhelseth Mumbai, India (On the difference between marketing and PR)

You bet and the dolt is a journo and doesn’t know the difference!

@Farrhad @suhelseth I’m not attacking him. I’m merely pointing out inconsistency. But so classy to blame a junior employee for your cockup. — Stanley Pignal (@spignal) November 19, 2016

Are you seriously so daft! @Farrhad is not an employee of mine but the owner of the company that manages digital work. Get the facts right!