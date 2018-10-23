Ranveer-Deepika wedding: Oppo-Vivo, Kotak-Axis among rival brands endorsed by Bollywood duo

Amid heightened competition in the smartphone industry, Deepika and Ranveer are seen endorsing Oppo and Vivo respectively.

Even as the wedding between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh assumes focus, especially after the couple revealed their wedding date, it’s interesting to note that the two have been involved with rival brands such as MakeMyTrip and Goibibo; Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank; Oppo and Vivo among others.

The duo had recently announced their wedding date on Twitter. “It gives us immense pleasure to announce that with the blessings of our family, our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018,” an invite posted by the couple on Sunday read. We take a closer look at some of the rival brands endorsed by the couple.

MakeMyTrip and Goibibo

While Ranveer Singh has been involved with MakeMyTrip Deepika Padukone is seen endorsing Goibibo. Notably, Ranveer Singh has been associated with MMT for about two years now, while Deepika, was signed by Goibibo in 2017 and ever since, she has featured in several ads.

Oppo and Vivo

Amid heightened competition in the smartphone industry, Deepika and Ranveer are seen endorsing Oppo and Vivo respectively. Ranveer Singh was been associated with Vivo from April 2016 to March 2018, following which the brand endorsement was given to Aamir Khan.



Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank

In the banking space, the duo has been seen advertising for Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank. Ranveer Singh was appointed as the brand ambassador of Kotak Mahindra Bank earlier this year, while Deepika Padukone has been the brand ambassador of Axis Bank since 2014.

Asian Paints and Nerolac

While Deepika Padukone has been closely associated with Asian Paints, Ranveer Singh has been involved with Nerolac paints. In September this year, Kansai Nerolac had roped in Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. “Introducing Ranveer as an exciting face of the brand, the company aims to develop and foster its promise to celebrate the joy of beautifying one’s home and life,” the company said in a statement.