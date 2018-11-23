Ranjan Mathai quits Jet Airways board as independent director

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 12:09 AM

Mathai, a former foreign secretary, is the second independent director to quit Jet Airways board in two weeks after Vikram Singh Mehta.

According to the airline, Mathai was quitting because of increasing demands on his time from his other commitments, including some of academic nature. (File photo: Twitter)

Crisis-hit Jet Airways said Thursday that retired diplomat Ranjan Mathai has resigned as an independent director on its board due to his other commitments. Mathai, a former foreign secretary, is the second independent director to quit Jet Airways board in two weeks after Vikram Singh Mehta.

According to the airline, Mathai was quitting because of increasing demands on his time from his other commitments, including some of academic nature.

“I am no longer able to devote the time required to meet my obligations as an independent director on the board of Jet Airways and have accordingly decided to resign from the board,” Mathai was quoted as saying in Jet Airway’s statement.

He had joined the board last year.

Jet Airways is grappling with financial woes and is in discussions with several investors for raising funds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Ranjan Mathai quits Jet Airways board as independent director
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition