Ramkumar Ramamoorthy quits as Cognizant India CMD after 23-year-term

Cognizant head of global delivery Pradeep Shilige has also resigned from the company. Accenture veteran Andy Stafford is replacing Shilige.

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, the India chairman and MD of US-based IT services major Cognizant, has resigned from the company after a stint of 23 years to pursue personal interest in the education sector.

He took over as the CMD of the Nasdaq-listed firm’s Indian arm in 2019.

Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries, in a note to the employees, said: “I would like to thank Ramkumar for his successful tenure here, for his many contributions over the years, and for being a passionate brand ambassador of Cognizant with our multiple external stakeholders. We are particularly grateful for Ramkumar’s leadership role during the pandemic, where he ensured associate health and safety and effectuated the transition to work from home.”

Ramkumar wrote on his LinkedIn page: “For more than 22 years, Cognizant was the world to me. All of you made that world so beautiful that I was eternally in awe of it. I cannot thank you enough for that. In the past few months, I felt a strong desire to double down on my abiding passion (also my first calling!) — education, skilling and mentoring entrepreneurs. I am all set to explore that world again from July 17.

Cognizant head of global delivery Pradeep Shilige has also resigned from the company. Accenture veteran Andy Stafford is replacing Shilige.

“After 24 years in multiple Cognizant leadership roles, Pradeep Shilige, our current head of global delivery, will transition out of the company to spend more time with his family and pursue his next challenge. Pradeep is a highly respected and loved executive who has contributed so much to our company,” Humphries said.