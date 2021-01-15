  • MORE MARKET STATS

Company Secretaries an asset for Industries, says ICSI; Union Minister Ramdas Athawale lends support

By: |
Updated: Jan 15, 2021 6:57 PM

Speaking at the event, Ramdas Athawale lauded the rapid industrial growth being witnessed by Noida.

The event was attended by Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment as the chief guest.

Shedding light on the critical role played by Company Secretaries for various industries, the Noida chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India today organised an industrial conclave in Noida. The event was attended by Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment as the chief guest. Accompanying the minister was Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP National Spokesperson (Economic Affairs), invited as Guest of Honor. 

Speaking at the event, Ramdas Athawale lauded the rapid industrial growth being witnessed by Noida. “Noida is better because Noida is Greater,” he said. Further, the minister said that India will soon become self-dependent or ‘atmanirbhar’.  “We do not want the fear of China and Pakistan, we will become self-dependent on our own,” he said at the event. 

Related News

The event witnessed CS Vineet Chaudhary (Central Council Member of ICSI) , CS G.P Madan, CS Pradeep Debnath, among others joined and voiced their views on various aspects of the Industry. The Noida chapter of ICSI also celebrated its 28th Foundation day under the chairmanship of CS Nand Lal Thakur. Other Management Committee Members of Noida Chapter including CS Preeti Grover, CS Manpreet Singh, CS Nikhil Verma and CS Shivam Rastogi also participated in this event. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Noida
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Company Secretaries an asset for Industries says ICSI Union Minister Ramdas Athawale lends support
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Auction put India back by one generation with uncertain future for growth of mineral resources: FIMI
2Amazon urges Sebi to suspend review of Future-RIL deal
3Vaio makes India comeback with E15 and SE14 laptops; specs, price and everything to know