Company Secretaries an asset for Industries, says ICSI; Union Minister Ramdas Athawale lends support

Shedding light on the critical role played by Company Secretaries for various industries, the Noida chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India today organised an industrial conclave in Noida. The event was attended by Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment as the chief guest. Accompanying the minister was Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP National Spokesperson (Economic Affairs), invited as Guest of Honor.

Speaking at the event, Ramdas Athawale lauded the rapid industrial growth being witnessed by Noida. “Noida is better because Noida is Greater,” he said. Further, the minister said that India will soon become self-dependent or ‘atmanirbhar’. “We do not want the fear of China and Pakistan, we will become self-dependent on our own,” he said at the event.

The event witnessed CS Vineet Chaudhary (Central Council Member of ICSI) , CS G.P Madan, CS Pradeep Debnath, among others joined and voiced their views on various aspects of the Industry. The Noida chapter of ICSI also celebrated its 28th Foundation day under the chairmanship of CS Nand Lal Thakur. Other Management Committee Members of Noida Chapter including CS Preeti Grover, CS Manpreet Singh, CS Nikhil Verma and CS Shivam Rastogi also participated in this event.