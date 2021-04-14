  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ramco Systems, EXSYN to jointly offer aircraft data migration service

By: |
April 14, 2021 12:15 AM

Chennai-headquartered aviation software provider Ramco Systems has partnered with the Netherlands -based EXSYN to offer joint implementation of services in the critical area of aircraft data migration.

Ramco aviation, aerospace & defence is trusted by over 24,000 users to manage around 4,000 aircraft globally.

With extensive footprints in the aviation industry, the partnership will enable new clients onboarding the Ramco Aviation suite to trust and rely on the expertise and bespoke technology of EXSYN to smoothly migrate their data from existing systems into Ramco application, said a statement issued by Ramco Systems. Sam Jacob, SVP & head of aviation, aerospace and defence, Ramco Systems, said, “With EXSYN’s global expertise on the migration of aircraft data through their tested process and tools, we believe that our partnership will enable our customers to manage the complex data migration process efficiently. By addressing this critical element, our customers will be able to reduce the time to implement and reap the benefits of Ramco Aviation Suite faster.”

The data migration for Iberia Maintenance & Engineering across 15 plus different legacy applications to Ramco Aviation Suite marks the first project of this partnership. Sander de Bree, CEO of EXSYN Aviation Solutions said: “Ramco’s Aviation M&E MRO Suite is an MRO software used globally by many leading aviation companies. As EXSYN we are leaders in the migration of aircraft data. Combining our expertise only makes sense to ensure a robust data migration process as part of Ramco’s implementations.”

EXSYN's aircraft data management platform focuses on the three main elements of aircraft data management — data migration, data integration and data analytics.

