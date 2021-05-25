Ramco Cements net profit up 47% to Rs 214 crore in Q4

Ebidta for the quarter stood at Rs 458.89 crore as against Rs 290.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, an increase of 58%, due to improved margins, said a release by the company.

Ramco Cements reported a 47% jump in its net profit to Rs 214.36 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21 as compared to Rs 146.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The Chennai-based company’s net revenue for the quarter grew 17% to Rs 1,640.45 crore from Rs 1,401.27 crore in the corresponding period last year, owing to a 10% increase in sales volumes due to favourable market conditions.

Ebidta for the quarter stood at Rs 458.89 crore as against Rs 290.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, an increase of 58%, due to improved margins, said a release by the company.

Sales of cement were at 3.21 million tonne as compared to 2.93 million tonne in the year-ago period, which was an increase of 10%. However, for the entire FY21, sales stood at 9.98 million tonne, 11% lower than the 11.20 million tonne posted in the previous year.

Net revenue for FY21 was at Rs 5,303.08 crore as against Rs 5,405.64 crore in the previous year. Though the volume de-growth for the year was 11%, the drop in net revenue was only 2% because of favourable market conditions and improvement in sales of premium products. Ebidta for FY21 was at Rs 1,582.60 crore as against Rs 1,173.82 crore in the previous year, an increase of 35% due to improved margins.