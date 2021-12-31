Ram Charan signs $700 million deal with Kafkan of Azerbaijan

The agreement valued at $ 700 million, will see the supply and setting up of waste management units from December 2022, in the industrial areas around Baku in Azerbaijan.



Chennai-headquartered Ram Charan, a major player in chemical distribution and research based company on managing end of life chemicals, has bagged a deal to supply waste management units to Kafkans Finanz LLC in Azerbaijan. The agreement valued at $ 700 million, will see the supply and setting up of waste management units from December 2022, in the industrial areas around Baku in Azerbaijan.



Ram Charan will build operate and transfer these high quality waste management units in the developing industrial areas of Azerbaijan to help manage industrial effluents and bring back a significant amount of energy to these industrial areas. The units when installed will have the capacity to generate upto 200 mw of power initially. Kafkans is the local partner with Ram Charan, with an experience in logistics, infrastructure, and imports to Azerbaijan.



Recently, Ram Charan had entered into a $ 2.2 billion agreement with Ghana based Masri Company Ltd to supply waste to energy units that is expected to generate 300 mw of power across the country. These agreements come close on the heels of the $ 4.14 billion investment made by US-based deep impact fund TFCC International for acquiring a 46 % equity in Ram Charan, recently.