Rakesh Tikait justifies killing of BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri as ‘reaction to action’

In a shocking remark, Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait has justified the killing of BJP workers in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which was triggered by mowing down of farmers allegedly by vehicles belonging to BJP leader and Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish. Talking to reporters, Rakesh Tikait said that he does not consider it wrong as it was a reaction of an action.

“Who were they, who were in the vehicle and killed our people (farmers)? When there can be someone dreaded in a jungle…That was the reaction to the action. There was no planning involved..here whom you call guilty..when two vehicles collide, their owners come out and start fighting, it is a reaction and doesn’t amount to murder,” said Tikait in Hindi.

When the reporter asked whether he consider them guilty, Rakesh Tikait replied negatively.

It may be recalled that eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident including four farmers, a journalist and two BJP workers and their driver. Farmers have alleged that Ashish Mishra was present in the car and they have been demanding his arrest.

Ashish Mishra appeared before the SIT formed to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri incident yesterday and was arrested after about 13 hours of questioning.

“Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn’t answer few questions. He will be produced before the court,” said DIG Upendra Agarwal yesterday.

Avdesh Kumar, Ashish Mishra’s lawyer later informed that Ashish was produced before Judicial Magistrate last night and a hearing will take place on October 11 to decide whether he should be remanded to police custody or not. “For the time being, he will be in judicial custody. Police had sought 3-day custody, which we had objected to,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, the farmer unions have announced the ‘rail roko’ protest on October 18.