Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air unveils aircraft livery, tagline ‘It’s Your Sky’

New Indian airline Akasa Air on Wednesday unveiled its tagline ‘It’s Your Sky’ and aircraft livery that consisted of ‘rising A’ symbol in orange and purple colour.

Backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, Akasa Air had in October got the no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to operate commercial flights.

In a press release on Wednesday, the airline said the symbol ‘rising A’ was inspired by elements from the sky.

“It symbolises the warmth of the rising sun, the effortless flight of a bird and the dependability of an aircraft wing,” it said.

The airline noted that ‘It’s Your Sky’ is the brand’s promise to embrace everyone and to create an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds.

“It (tagline) is a powerful pledge of ownership, promise, and possibilities that accompany each traveller on their journeys,” the carrier mentioned.

The brand colours, ‘Sunrise Orange’ and ‘Passionate Purple’ reflect the airline’s warm, youthful, and respectful nature, it said.

The airline had last month placed an order with US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing for 72 ‘737 Max’ planes. It is expected to start its commercial flight operations in the first half of 2022.