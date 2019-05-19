Rakesh Gangwal stands by current shareholders’ agreement, no interest in controlling Indigo, says CEO

Even though "there may be differences currently on certain matters" but there is no desire on part of Indigo's co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal to seek control of the company, Indigo's CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement on Saturday addressing media reports on a possible disagreement between the two promoters - Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia. Dutta emphasized on Rakesh Gangwal's statement, which he made on his behalf, that there is "no interest or desire whatsoever on the part of the RG (Rakesh Gangwal) Group to take control of\u00a0the company." Indigo's CEO also refuted the messaging with respect to RG Group attempts to\u00a0renegotiate the shareholders' agreement (SHA) saying that "the RG Group stands by the\u00a0current SHA which, in any case, expires this October." Rahul Bhatia and his family along with the holding company Interglobe Enterprises have around 38 per cent while Rakesh Gangwal, his family and the company RG Group have nearly 37 per cent as of March 31, as per the shareholding pattern disclosed by Interglobe Aviation. An ongoing renegotiation of the SHA primarily around the disproportionate distribution of board and management appointment rights between the two promoters was learnt to be the basis for the rift,\u00a0The Indian Express had reported on Friday. However, Interglobe Enterprises could nominate three non-independent directors while RG Group could nominate only one, as per the agreement, upon listing of the company, The Indian Express reported. "But all great companies go through periods of transition as\u00a0they evolve from one phase of their growth to another and a little bit of turbulence during these\u00a0transition phases is neither unusual nor unwelcome," Dutta added in the statement. The CEO also underscored that the law firms have been on retainer by promoters since Indigo's IPO in 2015 instead of being "seen as a new revelation." Interglobe Enterprises is\u00a0represented by J. Sagar Associates while the RG\u00a0Group is represented by Khaitan & Company. "These prestigious law firms have been\u00a0on retainer by the founders since at least the time of the IPO of the Company in 2015 and they continue to represent the promoters on various ongoing matters as it relates to their shareholding in\u00a0IndiGo," said Dutta.