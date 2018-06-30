​​​
  3. Rajkot: Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight suffers bird-hit

A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight was forced to return to the Rajkot airport today after it suffered a bird-hit during take-off, a senior official said.

A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight was forced to return to the Rajkot airport today after it suffered a bird-hit during take-off, a senior official said. The Rajkot-Mumbai flight suffered a bird hit during take-off around 7:15 am, Rajkot Airport Director B K Das said. “After the bird-hit, the flight returned to the airport and was grounded. The aircraft has suffered some problems in the incident and repair work will be carried out by a team from Mumbai before it takes off again,” Das told PTI. Jet Airways officials were not available for comment.

