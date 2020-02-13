Rajiv Bansal appointed Air India chief

Published: February 13, 2020 7:58:56 PM

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as chairman & managing director, Air India in the rank and pay of additional secretary, the order said, without mentioning further details.

Senior bureaucrat Rajiv Bansal was on Thursday appointed as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Bansal, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, is at present additional secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

The post became vacant after incumbent Ashwani Lohani completed his tenure.

