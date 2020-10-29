Rajesh Nambiar is new CMD of Cognizant India

Rajesh joins Cognizant which has significant workforce presence in India, from Ciena, a networking, systems and software company, where he was chairman and president of Ciena, India.

US-based IT services company Cognizant has announced appointment of Rajesh Nambiar as the chairman and MD of India and a member of Cognizant’s executive committee with effect from November 9, 2020.

Nambiar comes in place of Ramkumar Ramamoorthy who quit Cognizant as CMD India after putting in 23 years at the IT services company in July. Rajesh joins Cognizant which has significant workforce presence in India, from Ciena, a networking, systems and software company, where he was chairman and president of Ciena, India.

Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant, said, “In the repositioned and elevated role of the India chairman and managing director, Rajesh will strengthen our brand positioning in India and enhance our relationships with relevant Indian government agencies, chambers of commerce, universities, the media, and key policy-making bodies, including Nasscom. Rajesh will also serve as the executive committee representative of our nearly 200,000 associates in India.”