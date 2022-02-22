Rajesh Gopinathan completes five years as TCS’ CEO & MD

In the last five years, TCS has grown its revenues to $25 billion at the end of December 2021, up from $18.5 billion, when he took charge in February 2017.

Rajesh Gopinathan completed five years as Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) CEO on Monday, which has seen the IT behemoth evolve from a pure-play IT services company to an end-to-end solutions provider to companies for their growth and digital transformation.

In the last five years, TCS has grown its revenues to $25 billion at the end of December 2021, up from $18.5 billion, when he took charge in February 2017. The company’s net profit has also climbed to $4.5 billion last financial year from $3.8 billion in 2016-17. TCS is consistently investing in bringing in new-age skilled talent and retaining existing ones at a time when its demand has far exceeded the supply. As a result, its employee strength also grew to over 5.56 lakh employees in calendar year 2021, adding more than 1.66 lakh employees since 2017, when the employee count stood at over 3.90 lakh.

In April 2018, TCS’ market capitalisation touched $100 billion and it doubled in September 2021 to $200 billion. In rupee terms, the market cap grew by about 468% from Rs 2.46 lakh crore in February 2017 to Rs 13.99 lakh crore in February 2022. During the same period, its share price increased to Rs 3,794, as on Friday, from Rs 1,204 five years ago in February 2017.

According to Gopinathan, the next $25-billion revenue of TCS will be driven mainly by the growth and transformation projects undertaken by its clients, helped by a sustained move towards Cloud-based offerings. TCS has broken up this journey into three parts. The first involves moving workloads onto the Cloud and using Infrastructure-as-a-Service as the primary value proposition. The second is when native capabilities of the Cloud are leveraged to generate significant transformation at the company level, and the third part involves the ecosystem play becoming a very important driver for what TCS sees as the industry structure of the future. TCS’ Cloud offerings span advisory, migration, modernisation to operations.

In October, TCS had re-appointed Gopinathan as the MD & CEO for the next five years from February 2022 to 2027.

Speaking about the digital transformation that is taking place across industries, Gopinathan had said in the company’s annual report for 2021, “We see this technology shift as the start of a multi-year technology upgradation cycle in which the abundance of native capabilities will constantly expand the art of the possible, opening up newer opportunities for technology-driven differentiation.”