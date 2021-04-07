Rajesh Exports bags Rs 745-cr order from Germany

"The growth from quarter to quarter is improving and we would be able to post an impressive top line and bottom line in the coming quarters," he added. (Representative image)

Gold refiner Rajesh Exports on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 745 crore from Germany.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said the order, which has to be completed by July this year, will be executed from its own manufacturing facilities.

These facilities have a processing capacity of 250 tonne of jewellery and gold products per annum, and the company is confident of executing this order well within the time frame, it said.

“In these challenging times we are happy to?inform that the company has yet again got an overseas order which proves our efficiency in executing orders,” company’s Chairman Rajesh Mehta said.

During the pandemic, the company has very cautiously handled the business and ensured that it does not suffer any losses, and posted profits, he said.

“The growth from quarter to quarter is improving and we would be able to post an impressive top line and bottom line in the coming quarters,” he added.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company has a global manufacturing and marketing network with distribution through exports, wholesale and directly to consumers by its own retail brand.

The company refines over 35 per cent of the world’s gold. Its refineries are located in Uttarakhand and at Balerna in Switzerland. It has a capacity to refine 2,400 tonne of gold per annum.