  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajasthan govt announces 50% discount on khadi products

By: |
October 02, 2021 9:06 PM

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted informing that 35 per cent discount will be given by the state government while 15 per cent will be given by the central government.

Rajasthan KhadiThe discount will continue till December 31. (File)

A discount of 50 per cent will be given on khadi products in Rajasthan till December 31, the state government announced on Saturday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted informing that 35 per cent discount will be given by the state government while 15 per cent will be given by the central government from Gandhi Jayanti to December 31.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Rajasthan govt announces 50% discount on khadi products
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1FSSAI inks MoU with food processing ministry to support micro enterprises in sector
2Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches cow dung based power generation project
3Zee attempts to block investors’ EGM demand in court