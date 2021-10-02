Rajasthan govt announces 50% discount on khadi products

The discount will continue till December 31. (File)

A discount of 50 per cent will be given on khadi products in Rajasthan till December 31, the state government announced on Saturday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted informing that 35 per cent discount will be given by the state government while 15 per cent will be given by the central government from Gandhi Jayanti to December 31.