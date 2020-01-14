Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda was top LIC insurance agent; held this world record

Ritu Nanda was battling cancer. Her name also featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for selling 17,000 pension policies in a day.

Ritu Nanda, the late daughter of yesteryears Bollywood actor and director Raj Kapoor, held a record for selling 17,000 LIC pension plans in a day. The 71-year old insurance advisor who was married to the former Escorts Group Chairman Rajan Nanda passed away late Monday night in New Delhi. She was battling cancer. Her name also featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for selling 17,000 pension policies in a day, news agency IANS reported. She also started a life insurance business named Ritu Nanda Insurance Services (RNIS). She also managed companies like Escolife and Rimari Corporate art services. Her son Nikhil Nanda is married to Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

Ritu Nanda was born in Mumbai on 30 October 1948. Her grandfather was actor Prithviraj Kapoor, and maternal uncles are actors Prem Nath and Rajendra Nath. Actor Prem Chopra is her uncle-by-marriage. Her brothers, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, are film actors. She also has a sister, Rima Jain. Film actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are her nieces, while actor Ranbir Kapoor is her nephew.

Ritu Nanda penned an official biography on her father, ‘Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman’. Reacting to Ritu Nanda’s death, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his official blog: “My ‘samdhan‘ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 am .. cannot communicate… travelling.” Ritu Nanda was Raj Kapoor’s elder daughter and the sister of Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv and Rima Kapoor. However, she didn’t join the film industry like her father and brothers.