Raining ticket discounts fail to woo fliers, June domestic airline passenger traffic falls; here’s why

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of Jun 2018 has been 0.97 percent. (PTI)

Despite a recent flurry of discount offers on air tickets, the June domestic airline passenger traffic declined 4.5 percent compared to last month, DGCA data showed. IndiGo continued to maintain its position as market leader with 41.3 percent market share. “The passenger load factor in the month of June 2018 has shown declining trend compared to previous month primarily due to the end of tourist season,” the report said. Jet Airways and Air India with market share of 13.3 percent and 12.5 percent each are the next in the list. SpiceJet comes at fourth with a market share of 12.1 percent.

In May and early June, airlines such as AirAsia, SpiceJet, IndiGo and others had come out with exciting offers for the customers offering heavy discounts on select domestic routes to make up for the lean monsoon season.

The passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-June 2018 were 684.83 lakh as against 561.55 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering a growth of 21.95 percent, the data showed.

“The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of Jun 2018 has been 0.97 percent,” the report said.

Passenger complaints in June

In the month of June, the scheduled domestic airlines received a total of 677 passenger related complaints. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of June 2018 has been around 0.60. “The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of Jun 2018 has been 0.97 percent,” the report said.

Passenger traffic in May

Domestic air passenger traffic grew 16.53 percent to 11.86 million in May this year over the same period a year ago, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday.

Twelve domestic airlines together flew 11.85 million passengers as compared to 10.17 million passengers in May 2017.

Budget carrier IndiGo continued to be the market leader, carrying 4.85 million passengers in May, while full service carrier Jet Airways followed it, carrying 1.62 million passengers.