Rahul Bajaj steps down as chairman

Published: July 22, 2020 8:23 AM

Bajaj said as part of the succession plan, he was resigning and handing over reigns of the company to Sanjiv Bajaj who is currently vice chairman.

Rahul Bajaj steps down, Bajaj Finance,Rahul Bajaj retires, Sanjiv Bajaj, bajaj AGM meetingBajaj made this announcement at the AGM on Tuesday. (Photo source: Bloomberg)

Rahul Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Finance, has announced his retirement after heading the company for the last 33 years. Bajaj said as part of the succession plan, he was resigning and handing over reigns of the company to Sanjiv Bajaj who is currently vice chairman.

Bajaj made this announcement at the AGM on Tuesday and said the board has approved the appointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as chairman from August 1.

