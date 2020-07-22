Rahul Bajaj steps down as chairman

Bajaj said as part of the succession plan, he was resigning and handing over reigns of the company to Sanjiv Bajaj who is currently vice chairman.
Bajaj made this announcement at the AGM on Tuesday and said the board has approved the appointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as chairman from August 1.
