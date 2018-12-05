Anil Ambani in Yahoo’s top 10 finance newsmakers list, thanks to Rafale row

“Anil Ambani, Reliance Group Chairman, also features on the list for the Rafale Deal Controversy,” Yahoo said in a press release.

Even as the Rafale controversy continues to hit headlines of late, with congress chief Rahul Gandhi claiming that PM Narendra Modi had changed the terms of the deal to benefit his ‘friend’, Yahoo’s Year in Review list names Anil Ambani among the top finance newsmakers of 2018. Notably, the list has been topped by RBI governor Urjit Patel, followed by Asia’s richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani.

Urjit Patel topped the list owing to the recent RBI vs government standoff. India’s richest man and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani — whose wealth reportedly increased by Rs 300 crore per day in 2018 — came in at the second spot, noted the report. “Brother Anil Ambani, Reliance Group Chairman, also features on the list for the Rafale Deal Controversy,” Yahoo said in a press release.

Apart from top finance newsmakers, Yahoo has also announced this year’s list of top 10 overall newsmakers, topped by PM Modi. “This year’s list of top 10 newsmakers featured a few surprise entrants, alongside regulars like Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who once again came in at No. 1. Former Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, wrote his way into the list with landmark verdicts on Triple Talaq and Article 377, among others. M.J. Akbar, who resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs after allegations of sexual harassment, also features on this list,” said the report.

The excitement surrounding Bollywood’s biggest wedding ensured actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were ‘couple’ newsmakers. Interestingly, at under two years, Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan was youngest entrant to this list.

Among the most important searched terms in 2018, was the Karnataka elections — one of the most important events on this year’s political calendar. “A HuffPost India investigation into the hacking of the Aadhaar software came in at No. 2 on this list, sparking a nation-wide debate and trending online. Scam-riddled Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi also bagged spots on the list of Most Searched for Terms in 2018,” said the report.