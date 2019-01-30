Radio industry seeks increase in ad rates

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 3:04 AM

Pherwani says that many smaller stations have come online and there is lot of room to grow the ad rates in the smaller markets.

Purohit estimates radio industry to grow at 12%-14% in the coming years.

Music Broadcast, which runs the Radio City FM stations, on Tuesday said the radio industry has written to the government seeking an increase in ad rates.

The hike in rates was requested following the government’s move to increase the print media ad rates by 25% earlier this month, Apurva Purohit, president, Jagran Prakashan and director, Music Broadcast told investors during Q3 FY19 earnings call.

“We are hopeful of a positive response,” Purohit said. Music Broadcast on Monday reported 14% revenue growth year-on-year to `87.02 crore for the three months ending December 2018. Ebitda margin was up 223 bps y-o-y to 32.9%. The company incurred a one-time marketing expense of about `5 crore towards increasing consumer engagement in Q3 FY19, Purohit stated. The firm has zero debt and has net cash of around `150-200 crore, RK Agarwal, group CFO, Jagran Prakashan said. The stock closed the Tuesday’s session at `283.60 apiece, up by 1.52% on the BSE.

“Any increase in ad rate helps the media. Especially for a sector like radio where there is no subscription income, ad rate is the most important revenue. Government spending is expected to go up in 2019 because it is an election year,” said Ashish Pherwani, partner at EY.

Radio’s share in the overall advertising pie is currently at 4-5%, which is much lower than many other developed countries. Globally the share of radio in overall ad spends is between 7-10%, analysts say.
The radio industry’s growth, that had fallen to 8%-9% in the last couple of years, will see a revival in the next two to three years, aided by economic recovery that started in the second half of FY19, Purohit said.

Pick up in advertising volumes after a subdued first half and increased government spending due to elections will further help the sector, she added. Purohit estimates radio industry to grow at 12%-14% in the coming years.

Pherwani says that many smaller stations have come online and there is lot of room to grow the ad rates in the smaller markets.

“Also, radio when it gets bundled with digital, there is a large opportunity to increase the total revenue that they can charge advertisers. There will be volume in growth driven by smaller businesses and retail businesses and there should be growth in rates also.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Radio industry seeks increase in ad rates
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition