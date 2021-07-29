Radico Khaitan net profit rises 35.7% in Q1

Lalit Khaitan, chairman and managing director, said the company noted a rebound in volumes by the second fortnight of June 2021. (Representative image)

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan (RKL) on Wednesday reported a 35.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in its first-quarter net profit to Rs 59.83 crore. RKL also announced that it became the largest exporter of IMFL from India in Q1 FY2022.

The liquor maker reported a 59% y-o-y increase in IMFL sales having sold 5.61 million cases in the first quarter. Ebitda increased 21.9% y-o-y to Rs 91.72 crore.

Lalit Khaitan, chairman and managing director, said the company noted a rebound in volumes by the second fortnight of June 2021. “After closing FY2021 on a positive note, it is heartening to report a robust performance in Q1 FY2022. The disruptive second wave of the pandemic impacted businesses from the second half of April. Teams across different divisions came together with resilience and strength to ensure seamless operations and continued dispatches. This has enabled us to outperform the industry yet another quarter,” he added.