Race for Fortis begins all over again: Munjal-Burman offer mutually terminated; key takeaways

Fortis slugfest: After months of bidding war between four major contenders, the race for Fortis Healthcare begins all over again, as the board initiated a fresh bidding process, after mutually terminating the offer from Burman-Munjal consortium. The move comes after the duo had consented to to re-open the bidding process to enable the company to move ahead with the fund-raising transaction yesterday.

Earlier, the duo’s offer to invest Rs 1,800 crore was approved by the board. However following the development, four of the directors, who had approved the Munjals-Burmans bid, are no longer on the company’s board. Saying that the the consent from Burmans and Munjals has enabled the Board to initiate a fresh bidding process, the board said that Munjal-Burman Consortium’s offer initially accepted, stands mutually terminated. “The Board in its meeting held on 29th May 2018 has decided to initiate a fresh, time-bound process to optimize the Company’s and shareholders’ short and long term interests,” Fortis said in an exchange filing.

Interestingly, the company has now invited fresh offers from the three major players Munjal-Burman Consortium, TPG-Manipal Consortium, and IHH Healthcare Berhad by 31st May 2018. However, other interested parties can also submit an Expression of Interest (“EOI”) by the deadline.

Detailing the process for the bidders, Fortis said that the key contents of the binding bids should include minimum investment of Rs 1,500 crores into Fortis Healthcare by way of preferential allotment, a plan for funding of RHT Health Trust acquisition, having long stop date of 30th September 2018 and also a plan for providing exit to private equity (“PE”) investors of SRL. Further, the bids must be unconditional except for the regulatory approvals and approval from the company’s shareholders, to the extent required by law. Fortis has also sought bids to include sources of funds for the transaction and a plan for retention of management and employees.

Earlier, offers from Fortis rival Manipal Health Enterprises and Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare had valued Fortis much higher than the Hero-Burman investment offer. But the Munjal-Burman duo had waived off due diligence, giving Fortis quick access to funds needed to cut its large debt pile. With the entire process opening again, the battle for Fortis is far from over.