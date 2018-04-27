Race for Essar steel: Numetal approaches NCLAT on Arcelor bid

The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT had suggested the two bidders be allowed an opportunity to rectify their bids to make them eligible.

The VTB Bank-led Numetal on Thursday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against an order that gives ArcelorMittal a chance to clear its dues to banks and make it eligible to bid for Essar Steel.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had in an April 19 order asked the committee of creditors (CoC) and the resolution professional (RP) for Essar Steel to reconsider the first set of bids received from Numetal and ArcelorMittal, granting an additional 30 days for the resolution process.

The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT had suggested the two bidders be allowed an opportunity to rectify their bids to make them eligible.

“We have challenged the NCLT’s order at the NCLAT. The matter will be heard on Friday,” a spokesperson for Numetal said.

Sources familiar with the development said Numetal’s challenge was based on legal advice that bids received after Section 29 A was added to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, (IBC) cannot be given additional time to be rectified. The amendment, which came into effect from November 2017, bars defaulting promoters from bidding for assets under the IBC.

Despite a long meeting on Tuesday, the CoC was unable to reach a consensus on reconsidering the bids and is expected to regroup on Friday. Bankers present at the meeting said opinions differed sharply, with some lenders wanting to call for a fresh round of bids from all interested investors and others wanting to give the initial bidders a chance to rectify their bids.

In its April 19 order, the NCLT had observed that inviting a second round of bids without offering bidders an opportunity to rectify their bids was “prima facie invalid”. The second round of bidding took place after the CoC disqualified the first set of bids received from ArcelorMittal and Numetal since ArcelorMittal was considered a promoter of Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron, both loan defaulters.

Numetal’s bid was held to be ineligible since one of the persons associated with the company, Rewant Ruia, is related to the promoters of Essar Steel. The shareholders of Numetal include Russia’s VTB Bank and engineering firm Tyazhpromexport, financial investor Aurora Enterprises (in which Ruia has an interest) and commodity trading company Indo International Trading.

Essar Steel’s RP is Satish Kumar Gupta. The lenders to Essar Steel includes State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank and ICICI Bank, among others. The company, which has a steel-making capacity of 9.7 million tonnes per annum, owes close to Rs 50,000 crore to lenders.